3.58 BYN
3.23 BYN
3.49 BYN
Arab activist climbs Big Ben with Palestinian flag and demands protection of Gaza Strip residents
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe Palace of Westminster, of which the clock tower is a part, is a specially protected site
Arab activist climbs Big Ben with Palestinian flag and demands protection of Gaza Strip residentsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2996b8a9-84f7-40b4-acb8-ec2cd9577a02/conversions/6c3cfa1b-7a4b-4256-b180-0ee67493fcdb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
An Arab climbed the famous Big Ben with a Palestinian flag. Now authorities are looking for a way to remove the activist from the famous tower.
Judging by his behavior, the man with the flag is demanding that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip be protected from the Israeli military. The Palace of Westminster, of which the clock tower is a part, is a specially protected site.
Why and how this incident became possible will be investigated by the British security services.