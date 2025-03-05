Arab Leaders Endorse Egypt's $53 Billion Plan for Gaza Reconstruction at Cairo Summit

Leaders of Arab nations convened at a summit in Cairo on March 4 and approved Egypt's $53 billion plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, as reported by BELTA, citing Euronews.

"We welcome any proposals or ideas from the international community that would ensure the success of this plan," declared Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi following the meeting. He emphasized that the initiative aims for a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue, addressing the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to Euronews, the plan will allow approximately 2 million Palestinians to remain in the enclave without displacement, responding to a previous suggestion by Trump to convert Gaza into a beach resort and relocate its inhabitants.

The Egyptian plan, also known as the Arab Plan, seeks to rebuild Gaza by 2030 without relocating its population. The first phase involves clearing over 50 million tons of debris left in the wake of military operations and Israeli bombings, as well as beginning the process of dismantling unexploded ordnance. Moreover, the plan includes the construction of housing and urban areas utilizing renewable energy in subsequent years. It aims to restore agricultural land and create industrial zones alongside large park areas. It also advocates for the establishment of an airport and both fishing and commercial ports.

As it was reported by the Associated Press, the 112-page draft plan states that hundreds of thousands of temporary housing units will be constructed for Gaza residents during the reconstruction period.

In the endorsed plan, it is specified that Hamas will transfer authority to a temporary administration of independent politicians until the reformed Palestinian administration assumes control.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, stated that the final communiqué of the summit includes a call for the UN Security Council to deploy international peacekeeping forces in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Hamas welcomed the plan, expressing appreciation for the rejection by Arab leaders of attempts to displace Palestinians from their territories in Gaza.

In Israel, the Egyptian initiative was dismissed. Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oran Marmurstein stated that the Egyptian plan "does not reflect the realities on the ground," also noting that the joint communiqué of the Cairo summit fails to mention the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing conflict, nor does it condemn the group. Marmurstein reaffirmed Israel's support for the "Trump plan" to resettle the Gaza population elsewhere, describing it as "an opportunity for the residents of Gaza to have a free choice based on their own will."

Meanwhile, the White House, in its initial reaction, welcomed the contributions of Arab countries but insisted that Hamas cannot remain in power in the territory. "While the president remains committed to his bold vision for the post-war Gaza Strip, he welcomes the contributions of our Arab partners in the region. It is clear that his proposals have prompted the region to come to the negotiating table, rather than allowing this issue to escalate into an even greater crisis," stated Brian Hughes, a White House National Security Council spokesperson.