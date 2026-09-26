Araghchi: US is Turning Economic Hardship into a Weapon

The United States is engaging in economic terrorism by turning sanctions into a tool for the collective punishment of the Iranian people, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, TASS informed.

"The US is currently weaponizing economic hardship, using it as an instrument of collective punishment and political coercion. This constitutes the intentional infliction of serious harm on the Iranian people and a direct violation of the fundamental rights [of Iranians], including the rights to life, health, medicine, and food. This is not diplomacy; this is coercion and economic terrorism," he told reporters at UN headquarters.

Photo: RIA Novosti