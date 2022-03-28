Arakhamiya: Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may be held on March 29 in Istanbul

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may begin on March 29 in Istanbul. This was stated by the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People", a member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia. This was reported by the press secretary of the faction Yulia Paliychuk in the Telegram channel.



"The Ukrainian-Russian negotiations may begin on Tuesday, March 29, from 10 am," wrote Yulia Paliychuk and added that, according to David Arakhamia, the start of negotiations was postponed due to the logistics problems. The communications directorate of the Turkish presidential administration confirmed that the next meeting of the negotiating groups of Ukraine and Russia will be held in Istanbul.



