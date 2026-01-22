Arctic, long considered a region of exclusivity, a zone of peace and apolitical cooperation, is rapidly transforming in recent decades into a theater of harsh geopolitical rivalry

Today, the Arctic is not just the planet’s icy "cap," but a strategic storehouse, a tool of military dominance, and a key transportation hub, over which a multi-level confrontation is unfolding.

Despite the clarity of the term "Arctic," this region of the world has no universally recognized borders. They are subject to change depending on the interests of the parties involved. Most often, the Arctic refers to an area of about 20 million sq. km, located beyond the Arctic Circle.

The main players in the region are the "Arctic Eight" — Russia, Canada, the United States, Denmark (through its autonomous territory Greenland), Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. Unlike Antarctica, which operates under a unique international management regime, the Arctic is part of a complex economic, political, and social system. There is still no separate document defining the overall political-legal status of the Arctic zone. In 2008, five regional countries — Russia, Canada, the U.S., Denmark, and Norway — explicitly stated their unwillingness to discuss issues of Arctic sovereignty except among themselves. This is unique, as such unanimity among these states is rarely observed in other areas.

Map of the Arctic

Historically, Russia and Canada have tried to establish a sectoral principle of ownership from their borders to the North Pole. However, since 1994, the basis for division has been the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, according to which the sovereignty of a coastal state extends 12 miles into territorial waters and sovereign rights over resources in the 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Beyond that, a state can claim the subsoil if it can prove that the seabed is a natural extension of its continental shelf. Russia, Norway, Denmark, and Canada have already exercised this right.

The U.S., however, remains the only Arctic country that has not ratified the Convention. Moreover, in 2023, Washington unilaterally declared expansion of its territories in the region, invoking the "rule for all except us" principle. The U.S. claimed about 520,000 sq. km of the Arctic as its territory. Why? To counteract active non-Arctic players in the region, primarily China, to control shipping routes, and to access resources such as oil, gas, and critical minerals.

Arctic

Any economic activity in the Arctic is extremely difficult due to severe climate conditions. Winter temperatures can drop to minus 60°C. The ice and snow cover persists almost all year round. Polar nights last from 100 to 130 days. Strong winds, often turning into hurricanes or blizzards, frequently blow in the region. In summer, temperatures usually do not exceed +3°C. The sky is often overcast with gray clouds. Rain is frequent but rarely accompanied by snow. Due to intense evaporation from the sea surface, dense fog forms. Despite these harsh natural conditions, people have always been drawn to the Arctic, as this land is rich in resources.

Andrew Chang, CBS NEWS host and expert:

"The Arctic is full of untouched reserves of gold, nickel, copper, diamonds, platinum, and researchers believe it contains around 90 billion barrels of oil and 30% of the world's untapped natural gas reserves. All this creates incredible tension, partly because no one seems able to reach a consensus on which parts of the Arctic belong to whom, and because the prospects for friendly negotiations are shrinking. Shortly after the start of the Ukrainian conflict, the Arctic Council, which is the forum where Arctic states gather to discuss these issues, completely suspended its meetings. This leads us to many problems."

The region hides about 13% of the world's undiscovered oil reserves and 30% of gas, with 84% located in offshore fields. This makes their development extremely costly and dependent on ice melt. Without global warming, many projects would be unprofitable, but the warming accelerates access and makes previously unimaginable developments routine.

Possible gas reserves in the Arctic

The amount of ice in the Arctic is decreasing. The average annual surface temperature of the region has increased four times faster over the past half-century than the global average. NASA's visualization vividly demonstrates this unidirectional process. Every decade, the area of sea ice shrinks by 13%.

Image

Today, the Arctic makes a significant contribution to global energy, providing about 10% of the world's oil production and 25% of natural gas, mainly from Russia and Norway. But hydrocarbons are only part of the picture. Up to 90% of their potential remains unexplored. Even more enticing are minerals. The Arctic could become a source of a third of the critical minerals needed for the U.S. While most of these are still imported by the U.S., the potential is enormous, especially under the Greenland ice sheet, where exploration is just beginning.

The U.S. initially expanded its Arctic holdings and now claims the Danish island of Greenland. Under its thick ice cover lie millions of tons of rare and highly valuable minerals for the U.S. — first of all, rare earth elements (a group of 17 metals essential for powerful magnets in electric vehicles, wind turbines, computer hard drives, radar systems, and military equipment). About 1.5 million tons of such elements have already been confirmed in Greenland. They can be mined profitably. Although current extraction volumes are still small (less than 10% of global production for most), the potential is enormous, especially under the ice sheet of Greenland, where exploration is just gaining momentum.

Mineral deposits in Greenland

Particularly valuable are the so-called heavy rare earth elements — dysprosium, terbium, yttrium. They are scarce worldwide, making them expensive and vital for cutting-edge technologies. Then there are gallium and germanium — metals crucial for modern microchips and semiconductors. Without them, there will be no rapid 5G networks, powerful radars, or electronics in smartphones and computers. In some areas of Greenland, these elements are present in significant concentrations.

Why are these riches still largely untouched? Melting ice due to climate change indeed opens access to them, but extraction here remains a major challenge, due to the lack of roads, ports, electricity, and the severe climate, along with huge costs and serious ecological risks. Greenland is incredibly pristine, and locals fear any pollution.

Fact

Since 2021, Greenland has had a strict ban on oil, gas, and any projects involving significant amounts of radioactive uranium. This is why one of the most promising deposits, Kvanefjeld, is closed, although it contains millions of tons of rare earth elements.

"The ban affects several projects. Rare earth metals can still be mined, but we are simply asking to respect the country's decision not to extract uranium. This decision is in effect now, and I believe and hope it will remain so," said Greenland’s Minister of Business, Trade, Mineral Resources, Justice, and Gender Equality, Naaja Nathanielsen.

Housing in Greenland

The ban is not a whim but a conscious choice — locals fear radioactive waste, contamination, and threats to their traditional way of life. Fishing accounts for 90% of Greenland’s exports and is the livelihood of thousands of families. Large-scale industrial extraction, with its infrastructure, waste, and pollution risks, could destroy what has sustained Greenlanders for centuries. If the island falls under full U.S. control, these restrictions are likely to be lifted, as Washington has long dreamed of independence from Chinese supply of rare earth metals. The price could be catastrophic.

By gaining Greenland, the U.S. could significantly expand its Arctic holdings. The U.S. has only 4% of the Arctic coastline, while Russia has 53%. With the Danish island, Washington would control 14%. And if we recall Trump’s intention — if he still desires — to prevent Canada from becoming a new U.S. state, then the U.S. would have 36% of the Arctic coastline. From there, according to the UN Convention, which the White House follows only in convenient cases like this, a vast maritime zone with resources and a whole list of benefits, including control over shipping routes, is added.

There are three key routes. The Northern Sea Route, the most developed, the Northwest Passage, and the Transpolar Sea Route, which are currently only accessible with heavy icebreakers. The Northern Sea Route reduces the distance from Rotterdam to Yokohama almost in half — instead of 30 days via the Suez, a ship can make it in 15. The Northwest Passage through the Canadian archipelago offers a similar advantage — from New York to Shanghai, it will be 4,000 km shorter than via Panama, saving fuel by 30-40%.

Maritime routes in the Arctic

The most daring scenario is the Transpolar route across the North Pole. With current climate change trends, after 2040, ordinary ships will be able to pass, reducing the route by 60%. With Greenland and Canada under control, Washington could dominate these vital arteries. This is part of the U.S. strategy to counter China’s ambitions in the Arctic, which has big plans for lucrative logistics.

Lorenzo Ramirez, Spanish TV host:

"All of this is becoming relevant again primarily because of the Northern Sea Route, a trade corridor. China is betting on this route, aiming to build an international trade network reaching Europe and Russia, thus reducing the importance of traditional routes via the Middle East and the Panama Canal. This is what really matters here. The Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz will not disappear but will lose some of their significance, as will the Panama Canal."

The Danish autonomous territory has significant military-strategic value. Greenland is close to the trajectory of hypothetical Russian or Chinese intercontinental missile flights, enabling early detection. Trump already declared that the island is needed for the U.S. missile defense system "Golden Shield." Fully executing all military plans based on the Danish territory is limited by the cooperation agreement, which, although granting the U.S. access, restricts infrastructure development. Expanding it without NATO allies’ approval would be impossible. Diplomatic obstacles will only slow down the process, but if Greenland becomes part of the U.S., then rules for the White House will be set solely by its owner.

Military transport aircraft

In its claims over Danish Greenland, Washington has almost reached absurdity. American politicians seriously ask: by what right does Denmark control Greenland?

"The main question is: on what basis does Denmark establish control over Greenland, what are its territorial claims based on, and why is Greenland a colony of Denmark?" said U.S. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. "The United States is a NATO power. To ensure security in the Arctic region, to protect NATO and its interests, Greenland must become part of the United States."

The Greenlanders themselves, as well as other Europeans, are perplexed. Denmark is a close NATO ally of the U.S. and has prepared for Russian aggression for decades. But the blow was dealt from a different direction. Washington considers two options for acquiring new territories — bribery or force. The estimated value of Greenland is $700 billion. The European Union is trying to resist U.S. pressure.

"Greenland is not for sale and cannot be seized. We are no longer in the era when Louisiana could be bought or sold, so threats must stop, and Denmark can count on the solidarity of European countries," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barré in a joint statement.