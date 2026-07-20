Argentina Fans Turn Defeat into Destruction: Riots Rock Capital After World Cup Loss

Argentine football passion once again spilled into violence as thousands of fans gathered in central Buenos Aires reacted to their team’s defeat in the World Cup final with widespread riots and clashes with police.

Supporters began hurling stones and bottles at law enforcement officers, smashing everything in their path. Police responded with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets.

The unrest left at least 14 people injured, including both fans and officers. Around 20 rioters were detained.

The scenes mark a bitter end to Argentina’s campaign in the 2026 tournament, turning what should have been a night of shared national emotion into scenes of chaos on the streets of the capital.