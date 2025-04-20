Argentine authorities to declare week of mourning over death of Pope Francis

The Argentine authorities will declare a week of national mourning in connection with the death of Pope Francis, who was born in Buenos Aires. This was written in social network X by the spokesman for the President of Argentina, Manuel Adorni, RIA Novosti reports.

"Pope Francis Jorge Jorge Bergoglio (laic name - ed.) has passed away. A spiritual leader and mentor to millions of men and women. The President of the Nation will decree seven days of mourning for the death of the Holy Father," Manuel Adorni wrote on X.

Minister for the Presidency, Justice and Parliamentary Relations Felix Bolaños said that the Council of Ministers of the kingdom decided to declare three days of mourning in connection with the death of Pope Francis. All key Spanish politicians, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, expressed condolences over the death of the pontiff.

According to the Holy See press service, today, April 21, at 20:00 (21:00 Minsk time), Pope Francis' death confirmation rite will be held and his body will be placed in a coffin. According to tradition, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the chamberlain of the Roman Catholic Church, should strike his forehead three times with a silver hammer and ask for a response. He will then say the Latin phrase Vere Papa mortuus est, which translates to "The Pope is indeed dead".