Western Europe is experiencing a sharp deterioration in the crime situation. In the Netherlands, dozens of masked, armed people laid siege to the village of Overasselt, killing one person and wounding several police officers. The head of a Moroccan drug mafia was thus exacting revenge on his rival for the loss of a large shipment of cocaine. Until recently, such incidents could only be seen in Mexico or Honduras, but now they are becoming a tragic reality across the Old Continent.

Such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent and have already earned the Netherlands the dubious distinction of being a European drug-state, where organized crime is truly all-powerful.

Brussels police are losing the war to gangsters

And in the capital of neighboring Belgium, police attempted to arrest a street drug dealer. Dozens of young men suddenly appeared out of nowhere and brutally beat the officers. The drug dealer escaped safely.

In Brussels, authorities recently declared a state of emergency due to regular shootouts between mafia gangs: several areas of the capital of the united Europe have become effectively off-limits to police.

In Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and other countries, gangs exercise de facto control and governance. For example, in Grenoble, France, drugs are sold on the streets from makeshift display cases. Buyers can obtain samples, and the police do nothing to prevent this.