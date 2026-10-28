Armenia Not to Consider Returning to CSTO

Armenia has no intention of revising its position or returning to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This was stated by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a joint press conference with Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kajzer.

"We stopped participating in this organization a long time ago and froze our membership. If other members or the secretariat are making comments, it's in vain. We will not change our position and do not see ourselves returning to the CSTO," Mirzoyan said.