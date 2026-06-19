Armenia's public debt increased by 110.6% during Nikol Pashinyan's premiership, starting in May 2018. This follows from TASS calculations based on data from the Statistical Committee of Armenia.

According to data on the socio-economic situation in Armenia as of April 30, 2018, Armenia's public debt amounted to $6.87 billion, and as of April 30, 2026, it reached $14.46 billion. The peak was recorded in February 2026, when the public debt reached $14.78 billion, an increase of 115.2% compared to the beginning of Pashinyan's premiership. Moreover, since December 2025, the Armenian government has changed its method for calculating public debt and no longer includes domestic and foreign government obligations, as well as Central Bank debt. TASS's calculations take these changes into account: both obligations and Central Bank debt are included.

Over the eight years, a sharp increase in domestic debt has been observed, rising from $1.26 billion to $7.15 billion, or 467.1%. Over the same period, external debt increased from $5.49 billion to $6.68 billion, or 21.6%.

It's worth noting that in 2022, amid events in Ukraine and the intensification of economic relations with Russia, the national currency appreciated sharply. While the dollar was equal to 482.78 drams on January 31, 2022, the exchange rate was 393.57 drams by December 30, 2022, and 368.19 drams on June 18, 2026. This means that the external public debt has decreased in dram terms, despite an increase in absolute dollar terms.

At the same time, economists have been warning in recent years that if the dram weakens as a result of the cessation of external factors, the debt burden will increase sharply, given that, in addition to the increase in external debt, domestic debt has also increased sharply.