Armenia celebrates Independence Day

Today, Armenia is celebrating its Independence Day. The holiday is established in honor of the referendum on the proclamation of the country's sovereignty on September 21, 1991.



The President of Belarus has sent a greeting message to the Prime Minister and the President of Armenia. Alexander Lukashenko noted that the two countries are bound by a long-standing strong friendship. The Belarusian leader expressed his hope that the two countries will be able to realize the full potential of cooperation for the sake of prosperity of the citizens of Belarus and Armenia.



