Armenia is lured by visa-free travel with the EU
The European Commission has started a dialog with Armenia on visa-free regime, the website of the European body reported.
At the same time, the statement specifies that liberalization will not be a gift - first it is necessary to successfully hold negotiations, as well as to meet all the conditions listed in the action plan.
Among other things, it became known that the European Union intends to allocate military aid to Yerevan from the European Peace Fund for 10 million euros. And before that, the U.S. said it would send a resident advisor to the Armenian Defense Ministry.
Isn't this reminiscent of the Ukraine story?
