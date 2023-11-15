Israel Defense Forces announces storming of Gaza's major hospital al-Shifa

The Israel Defense Forces announced the storming of Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa. The Ministry of health of the enclave said that in the medical institution will continue to provide care to the wounded. About 700 doctors and the same number of patients, including 30 newborns, as well as about 3 thousand refugees are in the blockade.

At the moment, the situation is almost at a critical point. Near the hospital, according to eyewitnesses, about ten Israeli tanks and about a hundred special forces. Clashes have begun. According to reports, Hamas and Israel may announce a hostage release agreement in the coming days.

Hundreds of relatives of Israeli captives, volunteers and activists began a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem demanding that the government speed up the release of their loved ones.