"Army 500" Project - Poland Prepares for a Russian "Invasion"

This year, Poland is significantly strengthening its defensive capabilities. At least, that's what the country's Ministry of Defense claims. They're also announcing the creation of a new high-readiness reserve. Its key feature is regular participation in exercises and training. This contingent will become part of a three-component defense system, which will also include a professional army and territorial defense forces. Together, they will form a powerful force totaling as many as 500,000 service members (not only men but also women), ready for rapid mobilization.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defense of Poland:

"For all of us, 2026 will be the year of reserves, the year of reservists, a year of changes in the reserves. Our ambition is an army of 500,000 men, the majority of which will be in the highest-readiness reserves. When we use the formula 'Army of 500,' we are talking about the potential of a professional army of 300,000 men (a regular army that will be constantly in full combat readiness, as well as another group of hundreds of thousands of men who will be in combat readiness as reservists... This will be an excellent signal to those who want to threaten our security."