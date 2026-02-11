3.72 BYN
"Army 500" Project - Poland Prepares for a Russian "Invasion"
This year, Poland is significantly strengthening its defensive capabilities. At least, that's what the country's Ministry of Defense claims. They're also announcing the creation of a new high-readiness reserve. Its key feature is regular participation in exercises and training. This contingent will become part of a three-component defense system, which will also include a professional army and territorial defense forces. Together, they will form a powerful force totaling as many as 500,000 service members (not only men but also women), ready for rapid mobilization.
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defense of Poland:
"For all of us, 2026 will be the year of reserves, the year of reservists, a year of changes in the reserves. Our ambition is an army of 500,000 men, the majority of which will be in the highest-readiness reserves. When we use the formula 'Army of 500,' we are talking about the potential of a professional army of 300,000 men (a regular army that will be constantly in full combat readiness, as well as another group of hundreds of thousands of men who will be in combat readiness as reservists... This will be an excellent signal to those who want to threaten our security."
Poland's militarization has been progressing at a record pace in recent years. Defense spending is also devoting record-breaking shares of GDP, even among NATO members. In 2025, the country's defense budget amounted to 4% and 7% of GDP, and in the current 2026, it is planned to increase it to 5%. This is about 55 billion dollars. - And where would we be without ambitious plans? By 2029, Warsaw intends to build the so-called "drone valley" on the border with Ukraine in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. The drone certification and development center will be built by the same specialists who implemented a similar project in Nevada, USA. - Experts point out that Nevada has vast, empty spaces with minimal air traffic. But there is nothing like that in Poland. - This means all these drone tests will take place over the houses and heads of ordinary Poles. And this already includes incidents with "drones." More than once, their "military birds" have fallen on the homes of local pensioners.