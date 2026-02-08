3.73 BYN
Around 4,000 criminals convicted in UK may be deported to their home countries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
London has reached an agreement with three African countries to repatriate their compatriots who are illegal migrants in the UK.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, and Namibia agreed after London threatened to impose a comprehensive visa ban, which would also affect diplomats and politicians.
Now, around 4,000 criminals convicted in the UK may be deported to these countries. The British government's list of countries that have not yet cooperated with London on the repatriation of their citizens includes Bangladesh, Gabon, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Somalia. Visa sanctions against them may be imposed in the coming months.