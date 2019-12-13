3.32 RUB
Artificial intelligence to help doctors identify dangerous brain diseases
An algorithm developed by Rostec's technology partner NtechLab will help doctors analyze MRI images of the head for signs of multiple sclerosis, TASS writes.
“The solution is integrated into the online platform for analyzing medical images “Third Opinion”. With its help, Russian doctors can get diagnostic support from artificial intelligence by uploading studies directly on the Internet. Based on the results of the study, the artificial intelligence will propose hypotheses to the doctor, with which he or she can agree or correct them. Responsibility and decision-making on the diagnosis will remain with the medic,” the report says.
The platform works in pilot mode from the beginning of October 2024. It is also planned to integrate NtechLab's solutions for diagnosing neoplasms and performing routine measurements based on MRI images of the brain into the platform in the near future.
“With the help of 12 other AI services hosted on the platform, doctors can detect possible signs of pathologies of the chest, spine, bones, joints, skull, brain, breast and skin on various types of medical images including photographic images,” Rostec added.
