Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland will adopt a different approach to supporting Ukraine.

According to the Polish official, Warsaw must learn to profit from such support rather than incur losses. Once, Poland was too naïve; now it will take on a more self-interested stance: any assistance will only be rendered for cash, as practiced by other partners of Ukraine.

"Polish companies and the Polish state — we will turn this into a source of revenue. We will provide assistance, as Poland embodies solidarity, but there will be no more naïveté. Poland shows solidarity while others profit, for instance, from the reconstruction of Ukraine. This will no longer be the case. We will be supportive, and we will capitalize on it. We will steadfastly advocate for our interests and those of Polish companies," declared Donald Tusk.

It should be understood that such forthrightness is driven by electoral motivations. The candidate supported by Tusk's party in the presidential elections faces rather uncertain prospects. Consequently, the government aims to present itself as formidable and resolute.

The energy experts warned that Poland could face serious challenges by early 2026. Due to the shutdown of coal-fired power plants, there may be electricity shortages, potential rolling blackouts, and a sharp increase in tariffs. The more impressionable Poles have even begun purchasing diesel generators. In this scenario, Tusk is compelled to demonstrate fiscal responsibility, for example, by pledging to redirect support towards Ukraine.