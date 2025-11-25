The energy crisis is pushing Kiev toward negotiations, according to the Associated Press, citing a high-ranking Ukrainian official. He stated bluntly that Ukraine is entering winter in a state that can no longer be called difficult, but rather close to critical.

Resolving the situation has ceased to be political and has become a matter of survival. Power plants, substations, and gas infrastructure facilities are all under attack, as they are used for military production and supply to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Against this backdrop, Western media are increasingly reporting pressure from the United States.