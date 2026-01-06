At least 100 people killed in US military operation in Venezuela

At least 100 people have been killed as a result of the US attack on Venezuela. This was stated by Venezuelan Minister of the Interior, Justice, and Peace Diosdado Cabello, BelTA reports, citing the Telesur television channel.

"At least 100 people, mostly young people, have died during the US military aggression against Venezuela, which culminated in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores," the channel quoted the interior minister as saying.

He also reported that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were wounded during the kidnapping. The minister added that he had video footage proving that the attack was not limited to military targets, but directly affected civilians.

"The problem isn't democracy; the problem is the country's resources," Cabello said, noting that US military aggression against Venezuela "has generated a lot of anti-American sentiment" worldwide. In conclusion, the Interior Minister expressed gratitude for the messages of solidarity sent by countries around the world in response to US actions.