3.58 BYN
3.23 BYN
3.49 BYN
At least 532 civilians have fallen victim to clashes in Syria
Since March 6, these violent confrontations in the coastal provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs have resulted in numerous fatalities. This information was disclosed by TASS, citing the Kurdish news channel Rudaw.
Most of the casualties are from the Alawite community, which constitutes approximately 12% of the nation's population. The overall death toll since the onset of hostilities has risen to 745, including 213 fighters: 93 members of the security forces loyal to the new Syrian authorities and 120 militants from armed groups formed by supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.
On March 6, clashes erupted between security forces and backers of the ex-president in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs. The most intense gunfire was reported in the city of Jableh, home to many Alawites—a religious minority to which the Assad family belongs.
In response, the authorities dispatched military units and armored vehicles to the affected areas, imposing a curfew in the key cities. On March 7, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that control over the coastal regions had been reestablished. The clashes, which lasted for two days, marked the most significant challenge to the transitional government in Damascus since the change of power in the Arab Republic in December 2024. According to the Latakia Department of Internal Affairs, 50 security personnel lost their lives during the operation to suppress the armed insurrection.