Since March 6, these violent confrontations in the coastal provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs have resulted in numerous fatalities. This information was disclosed by TASS, citing the Kurdish news channel Rudaw.

Most of the casualties are from the Alawite community, which constitutes approximately 12% of the nation's population. The overall death toll since the onset of hostilities has risen to 745, including 213 fighters: 93 members of the security forces loyal to the new Syrian authorities and 120 militants from armed groups formed by supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.

On March 6, clashes erupted between security forces and backers of the ex-president in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs. The most intense gunfire was reported in the city of Jableh, home to many Alawites—a religious minority to which the Assad family belongs.