At least 55 people killed in Iran after 13th consecutive series of US nighttime strikes

At least 55 people have been killed after a 13th consecutive series of US nighttime strikes in Iran, with 645 wounded, INTERFAX.RU reports, citing the Fars news agency.

According to the agency, the largest number of casualties were recorded in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, as well as in the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Sistan, and Baluchestan.

Of the 645 injured, 586 have been discharged after treatment, and several others received outpatient care. Eight wounded remain hospitalized, some requiring further surgery.

On Friday, US Central Command in the Middle East conducted another series of strikes against Iranian targets. The airstrikes began at 6:45 PM Eastern Time on Thursday.