PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

AFU attack on Kursk Region: Western media reaction

Kursk failure - Western media continue to analyze Zelensky's reckless move. The Times writes that the attack on the Kursk Region of Russia is the most risky decision of the leader of the Kiev regime. The newspaper notes that on his part it is a "desperate attempt" to prove that Ukraine is not losing the war. At the same time, the publication is skeptical about the prospects of the attack - it will not be able to significantly turn the tide of hostilities. The New York Times is forced to recognize that Russia has stopped Ukraine's breakthrough. The newspaper suggests, with the help of the attack, Kiev hoped to withdraw Russian troops from the front line to give the AFU the "necessary rest." However, analysts note, this did not happen, Russia does not stop the offensive on other parts of the front.

Today, the Ukrainian military tried to break through to the territory of Belgorod region, but their offensive was stopped near the Kolotilovka checkpoint. A large amount of military hardware, including Western hardware, was destroyed.

A little earlier, the Ukrainian army shelled the Zaporozye nuclear power plant. A fire broke out. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished, there is no dangerous damage at the plant.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All