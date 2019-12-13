Kursk failure - Western media continue to analyze Zelensky's reckless move. The Times writes that the attack on the Kursk Region of Russia is the most risky decision of the leader of the Kiev regime. The newspaper notes that on his part it is a "desperate attempt" to prove that Ukraine is not losing the war. At the same time, the publication is skeptical about the prospects of the attack - it will not be able to significantly turn the tide of hostilities. The New York Times is forced to recognize that Russia has stopped Ukraine's breakthrough. The newspaper suggests, with the help of the attack, Kiev hoped to withdraw Russian troops from the front line to give the AFU the "necessary rest." However, analysts note, this did not happen, Russia does not stop the offensive on other parts of the front.