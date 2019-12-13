3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
AFU attack on Kursk Region: Western media reaction
Kursk failure - Western media continue to analyze Zelensky's reckless move. The Times writes that the attack on the Kursk Region of Russia is the most risky decision of the leader of the Kiev regime. The newspaper notes that on his part it is a "desperate attempt" to prove that Ukraine is not losing the war. At the same time, the publication is skeptical about the prospects of the attack - it will not be able to significantly turn the tide of hostilities. The New York Times is forced to recognize that Russia has stopped Ukraine's breakthrough. The newspaper suggests, with the help of the attack, Kiev hoped to withdraw Russian troops from the front line to give the AFU the "necessary rest." However, analysts note, this did not happen, Russia does not stop the offensive on other parts of the front.
Today, the Ukrainian military tried to break through to the territory of Belgorod region, but their offensive was stopped near the Kolotilovka checkpoint. A large amount of military hardware, including Western hardware, was destroyed.
A little earlier, the Ukrainian army shelled the Zaporozye nuclear power plant. A fire broke out. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished, there is no dangerous damage at the plant.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All