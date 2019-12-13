Three drone attacks repelled over Black Sea

On November 22, the Navy repelled three more drone attacks over the Black Sea, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev said in his Telegram channel. Earlier, he reported that two UAVs were shot down as they approached Sevastopol.



Ukrainian troops have repeatedly tried to strike the city with the help of drones. Thus, on the morning of October 29, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships on the way to Sevastopol.



