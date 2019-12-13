The attack of the AFU on Russian territories raises questions. New York Times sources believe that from an operational and strategic point of view, the operation in the Kursk region does not make sense because of the waste of people and resources.

In addition, the AFU risks further stretching the line of contact, which is disadvantageous to Kiev due to a shortage of personnel. "Washington Post" suggests that the goal of the Ukrainian General Staff may be to disrupt all Russian gas supplies to Europe. Either way, the West has not condemned the attack on Russian territories - Kiev supposedly determines its own strategic and tactical objectives.

Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary:

This is consistent with our policy, and we have supported Ukraine from the beginning in defending itself against attacks across the border and the need for crossfire. They are acting in self-defense against attacks from that region. That fits into U.S. policy about where they can use our weapons, our systems, our capabilities.

The State Department fears nuclear escalation