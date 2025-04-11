3.64 BYN
Atlantic Mackerel Faces Extinction Threat
The global population of Atlantic mackerel finds itself on the brink of complete extinction. Once considered an ecologically sustainable species, this fish is now in peril, as reported by The Guardian.
The culprits behind this biological catastrophe are Norway, the United Kingdom, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands. According to the Marine Conservation Society, these nations have been excessively fishing for mackerel since 2009, flouting all recommended fishing quotas.
The non-profit organization urges these countries to impose restrictions on mackerel fishing and advises consumers to replace this species with herring or sardine.