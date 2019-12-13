Atlantico: Carpathians controlled by arms and drug traffickers

The French news portal Atlantico publishes the material in which it reports about the rapid growth of arms smuggling in the EU. According to the publication, the entire Eastern Europe, from Ukraine through Romania and further to the west, has become a gray area.

Because of the complete lack of control in Marseille, for example, the Kalashnikov assault rifle can now be illegally bought for 300 euros, and a year ago it cost 2.5 thousand from illegal traders. The same happens with drugs and trafficking in human beings - they are rapidly becoming cheaper due to dumping.