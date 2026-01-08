Attacks on banks, arson of mosques: Organizers of uprising in Iran seek civil war

The situation in Iran is escalating. The organizers of the pogroms, which have been ongoing for almost two weeks, want to provoke a civil war. More than 200 people have already been killed in the unrest. Furthermore, six security forces were killed last night in Hamadan, according to the Tasnim News agency.

According to authorities, protesters in the Iranian capital set fire to 25 mosques, 10 government buildings, and over 40 buses in the past 24 hours, and attacked 26 banks. A nationwide internet blackout has lasted for over 36 hours, cutting off mobile phone service, international calls, and air travel.

However, according to Sky News, Western NGOs secretly imported thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran to coordinate the protesters' actions, and SpaceX used them to activate satellite internet.