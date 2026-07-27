Attacks initiated by the Donald Trump administration targeting drug trafficking vessels have not reduced the volume of cocaine entering the US, TASS reports, citing a foreign source.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) analysts note that the measures have failed to impact the supply or price of cocaine in the United States, but have forced drug traffickers to diversify their shipping methods. Cartels are increasingly abandoning the use of speedboats in favor of larger vessels and avoiding international waters, staying closer to the coastline, where US forces are less likely to open fire. The DEA also estimates that drug traffickers are increasingly using aircraft that take off from clandestine airstrips along the Colombian-Venezuelan border and head to Guyana and Suriname to evade detection by US forces.

Analysts emphasize that although smuggling routes were disrupted and cocaine prices rose after the strikes began in September 2025, they later returned to their previous levels. The publication notes that DEA analysis of the seized cocaine showed a high degree of purity—this indicates a stable supply, as dealers do not need to cut the drug to increase their stockpiles.

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the launch of Operation Southern Spear to combat drug cartels in November 2025. At the end of May, The New York Times reported that the death toll from US strikes on alleged drug cartel vessels had exceeded 200