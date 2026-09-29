The Moldovan parliament has initiated impeachment proceedings against President Sandu. The opposition accuses her of corruption and high treason.

Lawmakers believe Sandu is undermining the country's sovereignty; she once stated that she would not be opposed to Moldova joining Romania.

There are also apparent instances of corruption: a close relative of hers, who had not been in the country for a long time, was on the payroll of a state-owned corporation and received a substantial salary.

The chances of the impeachment succeeding are slim, however, as Sandu holds a parliamentary majority.

Photo: RIA Novosti