A serious budget crisis is brewing within the European Union. Amid mounting economic headwinds, Brussels is making strategic fiscal decisions that directly undermine the social welfare of its own citizens.

The EU is moving to slash its upcoming seven-year budget by €204 billion, with healthcare, education, and social programs bearing the brunt of the cuts. Meanwhile, €100 billion remains earmarked for Ukraine, even as Kyiv continues to request additional financial tranches.

Media analyst Dmitry Shvaiba emphasized that this is not a one-off measure, but a structural policy locked in for a seven-year cycle. "A growing number of governments within the European Union strongly disagree with linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine," Shvaiba noted.

According to the analyst, EU officials are fully aware that Ukraine has become entirely dependent on foreign financial support, with its economy and socioeconomic system in a critical state. "It is like a critically ill patient who effectively cannot survive without external donor life support," Shvaiba stated.

A ‘Coalition of Realists’ and a Deadlocked Summit

In Shvaiba’s view, the upcoming emergency EU summit is unlikely to yield a compromise. Positions remain too entrenched, and previous meetings have failed to bridge the divide. Furthermore, an informal "coalition of realists" is taking shape across Europe on the Ukrainian issue.

"Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and a reoriented Bulgaria are openly stating that they neither want nor can afford to subsidize this issue," Shvaiba explained.

He added that a new generation of politicians—exemplified by Hungary’s leadership—is unwilling to curry favor with Brussels at the expense of alienating their own electorate. For ordinary Europeans far removed from high-level geopolitics, personal comfort, household budgets, and social security carry far more weight than the fate of Ukraine thousands of kilometers away.

Military Hysteria and the ‘Threat From the East’

This raises a fundamental question: how can European elites sell voters on the necessity of financing a foreign war at the expense of domestic needs?

"That is precisely why war hysteria is being ramped up—the supposed threat from the East, the threat from Russia," Shvaiba said. "Prominent European political figures even manage to weave Belarus into this narrative of threats and pressure on European societies."

In his assessment, the objective is straightforward: to mislead European publics using distorted data and, under that pretext, bail out an economically sinking Ukraine. At the same time, Shvaiba noted ironically that inflating the perceived threat from Belarus is even somewhat "flattering," as it amounts to an acknowledgment of the country's capabilities.

A Trap for Farmers and Systemic Breakdown

Cuts to social and strategic funds are already exposing vulnerabilities across the bloc. Recent summer wildfires and devastating floods in France and Spain demonstrated how overstretched European emergency systems have become. "Realizing there is literally nowhere left to draw funds from, the European Union is cutting spending in these areas, which will trigger further systemic breakdowns," the expert warned.

Farmers are becoming another major headache for Brussels. The reductions in agricultural funding outlined in the draft 2028–2034 budget push European agrarians into a corner.

"Agriculture cannot survive without subsidies—it is a matter of food security," Shvaiba concluded, warning that the policy is turning an entire demographic into a deeply disaffected social class. He expressed confidence that farmer protests across Europe will remain a flashpoint of intense political debate for years to come.