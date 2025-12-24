3.71 BYN
Austria supports Minsk and Moscow in OSCE
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Austria supports Belarus and Russia's participation in ministerial meetings of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. This was stated by the new Russian ambassador to Vienna.
The diplomat emphasized: Austria strives to play a significant role in the functioning of the OSCE and other international organizations, primarily the UN system, and is an active advocate for general and nuclear disarmament, the protection of human rights, and environmental conservation.