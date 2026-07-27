Vienna is dealing a blow to Kyiv's European integration ambitions: the EU is being called on to stop making false promises.

According to Austrian Minister for European Affairs Claudia Bauer, Ukraine cannot expect to gain full EU membership in the coming years. The diplomat emphasizes that a country at war is a priori unable to meet the strict criteria, and artificially setting accession dates only discredits Brussels.

Bauer also effectively accuses Zelensky of blatant blackmail and attempts to unceremoniously dictate his terms to Europe. The Austrian minister concludes: the EU must firmly defend its own standards and not bow to Kyiv's wishes.