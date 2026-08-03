A wave of popular anger against Brussels' immigration policy has swept through the Austrian capital. Hundreds of people marched in Vienna, demonstrating against the impotence of European officials in the face of the uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants.

Demonstrators claim that in Spain, migrants are already openly running through cities with machetes and knives, attacking local residents, and these crowds will soon reach Austria.

An Austrian resident

"I think this is truly a tragedy, because they won't stay there in Spain. They will all end up here. And the claim that another 25,000 people were deported is a lie, it's not true. They will never return either, because for them, we are, after all, a true social paradise," the resident expressed confidence.

Activists emphasize that the problem lies not in individual Schengen agreements, but in the very structure of the European Union, and they call on Austria to immediately initiate the process of leaving the blo