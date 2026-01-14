news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5faf275-b445-4fe4-9cef-6b15fd370655/conversions/5d80f603-913d-4db0-b86b-cfef27b60796-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5faf275-b445-4fe4-9cef-6b15fd370655/conversions/5d80f603-913d-4db0-b86b-cfef27b60796-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5faf275-b445-4fe4-9cef-6b15fd370655/conversions/5d80f603-913d-4db0-b86b-cfef27b60796-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5faf275-b445-4fe4-9cef-6b15fd370655/conversions/5d80f603-913d-4db0-b86b-cfef27b60796-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

According to American journalist Tucker Carlson, the United States is transitioning from a republican form of governance to an imperialist one.

The reason for all this, and why people are now discussing it publicly, was explained in the Spotlight Interview by Alexey Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Knowledge Society.

He noted that the situation in the United States is deteriorating, socioeconomic problems are growing, foreign debt is increasing, and economic growth remains low. Under these conditions, corporate and political elites understand perfectly well that the entire system of governance, financial, and economic processes must change in order to survive. "How will they change it? There will be some kind of usurpation of power to make operational decisions. American President Donald Trump is essentially an American Napoleon who must change the entire system," the expert reckons.

When asked whether it's the elite consensus that he should change this system or whether it's the industrialists who stand behind the American leader, the chairman of the board of the Belarusian Society Knowledge confidently replied that all processes don't originate from the masses. Rather, they are primarily linked to certain corporate groups that have a vested interest in changing many issues related to legislative changes and approaches to governance so that, for example, a group of people can make decisions.

"It's clear that Trump won't be made emperor. There's some kind of council that makes decisions. You know, like there used to be a triumvirate, and now there's a community of corporate elites with large sums of money who are focused on saving the United States of America from the problems it's in as soon as possible. This requires a quick, operational solution. And the result is ignoring Congress, legislation, including international law. But it's clear that all actions within the empire are always finite and a dead end; they lead to the empire's collapse," Alexey Avdonin shared his opinion.