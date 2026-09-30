Qatari mediators failed this week to break the deadlock between Washington and Tehran: neither side is prepared to concede, Axios reports

Axios: U.S.–Iran Talks Have Reached a Deadlock

Attempts by Qatari mediators this week to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran have failed, because neither side is prepared to make concessions and the talks have reached a deadlock, TASS reported, citing Axios.

Sources for the outlet said the absence of substantial progress could lead both sides to resume military operations. Axios, following other American media, noted that U.S. President Donald Trump could order the operation restarted after the November midterm elections to Congress.

According to Axios, Qatari officials will continue to seek a diplomatic settlement but are frustrated with both parties. On September 28 they discussed a Qatari compromise proposal on lifting the blockade of Iran and on concessions by Tehran in the nuclear sphere. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance attended the meeting. No significant progress was recorded, a source told the outlet.

“The talks have reached a deadlock. Iran is putting forward demands the United States cannot accept, and the United States believes it is winning, so there is no need to compromise,” the source said.