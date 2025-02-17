The head of the German Foreign Ministry revealed a terrible military secret to journalists: at yesterday's EU summit in Paris, the possibility of a sharp increase in all types of aid to Ukraine was discussed. The amount could be 700 billion euros. Baerbock assures that the money is not supposed to be allocated from the budget. However, even if the spending on Ukraine is financed by Eurobonds and other credit mechanisms, the EU citizens will still have to pay in the end. It is noteworthy that there are no plans to officially announce the seven hundred billion before the elections in Germany: the European Union fears that German citizens will vote the wrong way when they learn about the new spending on Ukraine. Baerbock let it slip at the wrong time - the elections will only be held on Sunday.