Baerbock spoke out against purchase of Greenland

The purchase of Greenland is as contrary to international law as a seizure, said General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock in an interview with Sky News. The journalist's question concerned the legitimacy of Washington's possible acquisition of the island from Denmark.

Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly:

"The right to sovereignty belongs to the people of every country. And the people of Greenland, like the people of Denmark, have made their position crystal clear: this is about their right to self-determination. International law is also clear here. Yes, we live in a time when some are trying to question these international rules, but everyone should consider what the next step will be."

Local residents oppose US plans