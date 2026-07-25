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Baltic farmers will receive less from the EU than expected

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Estonian media are complaining that the European Union has practically deprived Baltic farmers of financial support amid the crisis. The day before, Brussels allocated €540 million to farmers.

This money was intended to serve as a safety net in a situation where fertilizer and fuel prices have risen sharply due to the war in the Middle East. However, Estonian farmers received €3 million, Latvians €4 million, and Lithuanians €9 million. These three countries suffered not only from the oil crisis but also from vagaries of the weather: frosts in winter, then drought, and now floods. And the allocated funds will not reach the farmers.

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In the worldAgriculture
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