Baltic farmers will receive less from the EU than expected

Estonian media are complaining that the European Union has practically deprived Baltic farmers of financial support amid the crisis. The day before, Brussels allocated €540 million to farmers.

This money was intended to serve as a safety net in a situation where fertilizer and fuel prices have risen sharply due to the war in the Middle East. However, Estonian farmers received €3 million, Latvians €4 million, and Lithuanians €9 million. These three countries suffered not only from the oil crisis but also from vagaries of the weather: frosts in winter, then drought, and now floods. And the allocated funds will not reach the farmers.