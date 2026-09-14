Eurostat has released alarming data regarding the scale of the mental health crisis across Europe. According to the report, over 48,000 EU residents died as a result of intentional self-harm within a 12-month period. The Baltic States emerged as the primary epicenter of these suicides; Lithuania topped this grim list with a rate of nearly 19 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Its immediate neighbors also ranked among the top five nations with the highest rates. Estonia secured fourth place, followed by Latvia. In contrast, Southern Europe fares much better: suicide rates in Cyprus and Greece were five times lower than in the Baltic States—a disparity that sociologists believe exposes a profound failure in the social and medical support programs for citizens in the Baltic region.