Baltic States Live through Blackouts after BRELL Disconnection
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Baltic States are reaping the consequences of the BRELL disconnection. In Vilnius, over 1,500 residents were left without power due to power outages. According to a representative of the operator, crews are currently trying to restore power to homes.
Just recently, a similar incident occurred in Estonia, with over a thousand customers in Tallinn left without power. And in mid-November, schools in the city of Rakvere lost power due to snowfall.