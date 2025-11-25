Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Baltic States Live through Blackouts after BRELL Disconnection

Image

The Baltic States are reaping the consequences of the BRELL disconnection. In Vilnius, over 1,500 residents were left without power due to power outages. According to a representative of the operator, crews are currently trying to restore power to homes.

Just recently, a similar incident occurred in Estonia, with over a thousand customers in Tallinn left without power. And in mid-November, schools in the city of Rakvere lost power due to snowfall.

Разделы:

In the world