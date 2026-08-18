The policy of "belt-tightening" for the sake of militarization is putting the Baltic States on the brink of financial collapse. The Baltic States could be short more than €35 billion in military spending—an astronomical sum exceeding the annual budget of any of these states for 2026.

However, the authorities continue to ignore reality: Lithuania absurdly declares plans to double its defense sector to 10% of GDP, while Latvia, having pushed its budget deficit to the brink by severing ties with Russia, is now begging Brussels for another €7 billion.

According to Politico, the Latvian prime minister has announced his intention to seek funds from the European Union to cover rising defense costs and the economic consequences of severing ties with Moscow. Anti-Russian sanctions and blind adherence to NATO policies have completely emptied the pockets of their own citizens. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Saeima elections, protest sentiment is rapidly growing: local residents are tired of paying for sanctions that have pushed Latvian pensioners below the poverty line and deprived the economy of transit and investment.