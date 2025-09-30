Baltics Militarization: Lithuania to Get Air Defense Systems, Latvia to Expand Border Security Zone

Vilnius intends to strengthen its air defense capabilities. According to the Lithuanian Defense Minister, the country plans to purchase short-range M-SHORAD air defense systems manufactured in Sweden.

Lithuania also intends to order a fourth NASAMS battery from Norway. However, since funding for this has yet to be secured, the purchase is planned to be completed within the next 24 months.

Latvia has also decided to strengthen its defenses, but with available resources. They are considering expanding the border security zone from 12 to 42 meters to prevent undermining and other bypass methods.

Latvia cannot afford more substantial expenditures at this time – it must figure out how to survive the winter. Ahead of the cold weather, the republic was able to fill its gas storage facilities to only 55% capacity – one of the lowest in the European Union.