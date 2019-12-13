3.43 RUB
Gang of “black” transplantologists exposed in Kiev
A gang of “black” transplantologists was exposed in Kiev: it consisted of dozens of doctors, and was headed by the former Deputy Minister of Health.
Reportedly, the participants of the criminal community seized organs from helpless patients of hospitals and exported donor material abroad. Some members of the group have been arrested and face 12 years in prison. The fact that the situation in eastern Ukraine led to the flourishing of this kind of criminal business was known for a long time: the illegal removal of organs was reported, in particular, by Western medical volunteers who worked in close proximity to the front - in the war zone “black” transplantologists felt quite confident.
