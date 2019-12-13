Banners with images of Ukrainian conflict displayed in Georgia

The posters about events in Ukraine have become a visual aid for people in Georgia to prevent the country from following the same path.



A loud scandal erupted there because of it. A barrage of criticism from the pro-Western opposition was caused by election posters and a video clip of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

It compares the destroyed cities of Ukraine, which has fallen in line with the West, with peaceful Georgian cities. In social networks and on billboards across the country, the ruling party also posted images with the slogan “Say no to war! Choose peace!”. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called the use of the pictures unacceptable.