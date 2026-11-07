Paris is turning into a besieged fortress, where the legitimate right to protest once again risks being drowned out by police violence. Another day of a nationwide uprising against poverty and the underfunding of the social sector has begun at the Place de la République. Some 60,000 angry citizens are prepared to take to the streets, but the authorities are responding not with dialogue, but with a show of force.

The Minister of the Interior has deployed a 70,000-strong force of police and gendarmes against peaceful demonstrators. The prefecture has effectively confined freedom of speech to a "reservation," authorizing only a single route leading to the Place de la Nation. Any attempt to deviate from this path—including an unsanctioned "Yellow Vests" protest planned for the Place de la Concorde—will be met with a harsh crackdown.

Pensions on the Chopping Block: Paris Stifles Social Rights

New, cynical moves by the authorities are only adding fuel to the fire. Amidst the arbitrary use of police power, the government is preparing another blow to citizens' pockets. Plans are in place to strictly limit the indexation of pensions exceeding 1,260 euros. Officials justify this by claiming that the nation’s pension expenditures have become bloated, now exceeding 14% of GDP. Instead of addressing social issues, the authorities are simply slashing fundamental rights and people’s incomes, forcing the elderly to pay for the state’s own mistakes.