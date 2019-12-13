Battles around global conflicts at the UN General Assembly

In New York today they are talking about peace and security... Yes, in light of all the events - and the whole truth - about who exactly is behind the armed conflicts and sabotage of the last decades - it sounds more than strange and even mocking. But nevertheless - it is there that the UN headquarters is located, where the "High-Level Week" opened today. The jokes and antics of Biden and his ardent fans - could not once again turn everything that is happening into a farce. The leaders of many countries are seriously concerned - the world is on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. And jokes are completely inappropriate here. Tomorrow - a meeting of the UN Security Council will be held, dedicated to the sabotage on the "Nord Streams". The key event is considered to be the general debate - the debates of world leaders

The high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly has started in New York. At a time when the situation in the world has reached its limit... More than 130 heads of state and over 100 foreign ministers gathered to discuss the prevention and resolution of conflicts. Traditionally, the key event is considered to be the general debate - debates of world leaders. For Joe Biden, the speech was in many ways a farewell. He stated that thanks to the United States, Ukraine is not destroyed, and NATO is stronger than before.

That tone was set by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who lamented the lack of “red lines” that the US and USSR maintained during the Cold War, even in the darkest moments of their rivalry.

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General:

"Geopolitical divisions continue to deepen. The planet continues to heat up. Wars rage, and it is not known how they will end. The rattling of nuclear weapons and new types of weapons cast a dark shadow. We are approaching the unimaginable - a powder keg that risks consuming the world."

The principles of the UN Charter - double standards in approaches to international law

The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have brought humanity to the brink of nuclear catastrophe - the leader of Serbia is convinced. Vucic drew attention to double standards in approaches to international law.

Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia:

"When big leaders here speak energetically and passionately about the need for freedom for Ukraine, about the UN observing its Charter and resolutions, I ask myself: Why don't they observe the UN Charter and Resolution 1244 when it comes to the territorial integrity of Serbia, which was violated as a result of their own actions. They thought that they would violate the norms of international law as they wanted, to the extent they wanted, and for as long as they wanted."

Ahead of participation in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Minister also pointed out that the West has long since moved from dialogue to microphone diplomacy in the UN Security Council.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

"When it was necessary to punish Russia, they trampled on all the principles that the West fed us and which, as they assured us, were sacred to them. The same with the principles of the UN Charter."

The President of Turkey - speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, said that the country is in favor of ending the war through diplomacy based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. However, most of his speech was devoted to the problems of Palestine and the denigration of Israel.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey:

"Just as 70 years ago the alliance of humanity stopped Hitler, now with the same joint efforts it must stop Netanyahu and his gang of murderers."

The President of Iran also called for an immediate stop to Israel's barbarity from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly.