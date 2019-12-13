Biden to legalize 500 thousand immigrants

In the United States hundreds of thousands of migrants will be granted legal status overnight. The measure will affect those who have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years and married to American citizens. They will be given work permits and guaranteed protection from deportation.

Sleepy Joe also announced the simplification of the process of issuing American visas to those who studied at US institutions of higher education and received an offer to work. The Biden administration's decision has already been criticized by Donald Trump's headquarters.

Donald Trump, U.S. presidential candidate:

“Joe Biden wants to be a president for illegals, but I will be a president for law-abiding Americans. Any background, any profession, any race and religion.”