Biden did not apologize for Hiroshima bombing, U.S. plans new weapons package for Kiev

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to announce a new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine, reports Politico. He is supposed to announce it after the meeting with Zelensky in Japan, where the summit of "Big Seven" takes place. Biden has already announced his readiness to support plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets. The training program should start within a few weeks in European countries. At the same time, US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan said that in the coming months America will discuss with its allies which countries will supply military aircraft to Ukraine.

In between loud statements Biden now and then gets into awkward situations. He first called the Prime Minister of Japan "President" although there is no such office, and then got lost in space during the protocol photo session. And on the second day of the summit he could hardly keep his balance on the steps of the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima.