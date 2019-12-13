US President Joe Biden ending his re-election fight, TASS reports citing the Newsmax TV channel

According to the channel, Biden's party will determine a new candidate next month. At the same time, the US President will not declare that he supports the candidacy of US Vice President Kamala Harris. The broadcast noted that the Democratic Party will support an open process in which Harris and some other candidates will be able to participate.

Biden reportedly agreed to withdraw from the presidential race because of the pressure he was under from leading Democratic Party figures, including former US President Barack Obama, as well as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.