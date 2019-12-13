3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Biden accused of inciting World War III
The US is slowly sobering up. Plans of the White House regarding Ukraine cause doubts among American congressmen. Part of them opposed the new aid package to Kiev, which Biden requested. And Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Green said that sending F-16s to Kiev would be a step towards a world war. According to her, Joe Biden works for Ukraine, and puts the US in last place.
Ukraine wants to legislate the refusal of territorial concessions
The American President himself told reporters that the United States is actively working with Zelensky's team on the issue of a peaceful solution to the military conflict. It is not specified what they are trying to agree on. However, it has become known that Ukraine wants to legislate the inadmissibility of ending the war through territorial concessions. Probably, to protect themselves from pressure from Western supervisors.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All