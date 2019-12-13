The US is slowly sobering up. Plans of the White House regarding Ukraine cause doubts among American congressmen. Part of them opposed the new aid package to Kiev, which Biden requested. And Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Green said that sending F-16s to Kiev would be a step towards a world war. According to her, Joe Biden works for Ukraine, and puts the US in last place.

The American President himself told reporters that the United States is actively working with Zelensky's team on the issue of a peaceful solution to the military conflict. It is not specified what they are trying to agree on. However, it has become known that Ukraine wants to legislate the inadmissibility of ending the war through territorial concessions. Probably, to protect themselves from pressure from Western supervisors.